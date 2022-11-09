Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake centered in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation in the early hours of Wednesday.

The earthquake was felt as far as the the Indian capital New Delhi, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the epicenter. Local news reports in Nepal said at least six people were killed when they were crushed in their houses in a mountain village and several more were injured.

Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center provided preliminary measurements of a 6.6 magnitude. The U.S. Geological Survey gave preliminary ratings of a 5.6 magnitude with a depth of 15.7 kilometers (9.8 miles) and its epicenter 21 km (13 miles) east of Dipayal in a remote, sparsely populated area.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal, which is home to the tallest mountain. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged around 1 million structures.