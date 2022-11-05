Cloudy
43.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe

By AP News
FILE - Then China Construction Bank Corp Vice President Fan Yifei attends a press conference in Hong Kong on April 6, 2006. Fan is under investigation on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline and law,” the ruling Communist Party's corruption agency said Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe

Photo Icon View Photo

BEIJING (AP) — A deputy governor of China’s central bank is under investigation on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline and law,” the ruling Communist Party’s corruption agency said Saturday.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei in a short statement posted online.

Fan, one of six deputy governors, has held the post for more than seven years, joining the People’s Bank of China in 2015 after a career in finance. In recent years, he has spoken often on China’s efforts to develop a digital currency.

The Communist Party has carried out a sweeping crackdown on corruption under Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The campaign is popular with the public and has allowed him to sideline some potential political rivals.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 