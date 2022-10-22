Mostly Clear
McIlroy pulls ahead at Congaree with return to No. 1 in view

By AP News
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Ridgeland, SC (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is one round away from returning to No. 1 in the world. McIlroy had two eagles that made his round of 67 look better than it felt. It gives him a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup in South Carolina. A victory Sunday puts him back atop the world ranking for the first time since the summer of 2020. Jon Rahm was among those one behind. Rahm didn’t have much going except a fighting spirit, and he managed a 70. Also one behind are Kurt Kitayama and K.H. Lee of South Korea.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

