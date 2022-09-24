Clear
Mayweather says Japanese fans will ‘see the old pretty boy’

By AP News
FILE - Floyd Mayweather Jr. stands in the ring before an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium, on June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. When undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura on Sunday Sept. 25, 2022, the American great says Japanese fans will be able to “see a glimpse of the old pretty boy”. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TOKYO (AP) — The undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. says Japanese fans will be able to “see a glimpse of the old pretty boy” when he fights the Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in a three-round exhibition on Sunday. The 45-year-old Mayweather told reporters he is in good condition for the clash with 30-year-old Asakura. Asakura is a mixed martial artist specialist who is making his boxing debut at the Saitama Super Arena north of Tokyo. There are no weight restrictions for the bout. Mayweather says, “It’s all about having fun.” He has a perfect 50-0 record.

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press

