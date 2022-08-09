Clear
Reports: Famed Japanese designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

By AP News
This photo shows Issey Miyake at the National Art Center in Tokyo on March 15, 2016. Japanese media reports say on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, fashion designer Issey Miyake, reputed for his signature pleats, has died at age 84. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted, signature pleated pieces, has died. He was 84.

Miyake died Aug. 5 of cancer, Japanese media reports said Tuesday.

Miyake defined an era in Japan’s modern history, reaching stardom in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who reached global fame by defining a Japanese vision that was unique from the West.

Miyake’s origami-like pleats transformed usually crass polyester into chic. He also used computer technology in weaving to create apparel. His down-to-earth clothing was meant to celebrate the human body regardless of race, build, size or age.

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press

