Clear
99.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 52 cents to $95.78. a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 47 cents to $99.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents to $3.19 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.65 a gallon. August natural gas fell 9 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $29.70 to $1,705.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 96 cents to $18.23 an ounce and September copper fell 11 cents to $3.21 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.87 Japanese yen from 137.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0032 from $1.0062.

The Associated Press

loans for bad credit quick loans payday loans near me payday loans online
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit quick loans payday loans near me payday loans online
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 