Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $8.93 to $99.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $10.73 to $102.70 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 36 cents to $3.33 a gallon. August heating oil fell 34 cents to $3.60 a gallon. August natural gas fell 21 cents to $5.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $37.60 to $1,763.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 55 cents to $19.12 an ounce and September copper fell 18 cents to $3.42 a pound.

The dollar fell to 135.67 Japanese yen from 135.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.0263 from $1.0425.

The Associated Press