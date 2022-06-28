Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.19 to $111.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.89 to $117.98 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 10 cents to $3.94 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $4.20 a gallon. July natural gas rose 5 cents to $6.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $3.60 to $1,821.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 36 cents to $20.81 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $3.78 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.30 Japanese yen from 135.43 yen. The euro fell to $1.0523 from $1.0584.

The Associated Press

