Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi’s visit for anniversary

By AP News
FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee pose for photo before their meeting in Beijing, on May 30, 2022. Hong Kong’s police force on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, confirmed that Chinese president Xi Jinping will visit the city for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police confirmed Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.

Xi will attend a number of official events, including the inaugural ceremony for Hong Kong’s next government, a police official said at a news conference.

Xi’s visit to Hong Kong will be his first trip outside of mainland China since the coronavirus pandemic took hold 2 1/2 years ago. It comes as Hong Kong is facing a new spike in infections following what was its worst outbreak earlier this year.

