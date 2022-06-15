Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $3.62 to $115.31 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.66 to $118.51 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 10 cents to $3.89 a gallon. July heating oil rose 16 cents to $4.55 a gallon. July natural gas rose 23 cents to $7.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $6.10 to $1,819.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 47 cents to $21.42 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $4.16 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.14 Japanese yen from 135.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.0422 from $1.0411.

The Associated Press