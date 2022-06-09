China’s trade rebounds in May as anti-virus curbs ease

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade growth rebounded in May after anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers began to ease.

Exports surged 16.9% over a year ago to $308.3 billion, up from April’s 3.7% growth, a customs agency statement said Thursday. Imports rose 4.1% to $229.5 billion, accelerating from the previous month’s 0.7%.

China’s trade has been dampened by weak global demand for its exports and curbs imposed to fight coronavirus outbreaks in Shanghai, site of the world’s busiest port, and other cities. Consumer demand for imports is weak after millions of families were confined to their homes, sometimes for many weeks.

Most factories, shops and other businesses in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities have been allowed to reopen but may need weeks or months to return to normal activity levels.