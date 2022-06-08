Partly Cloudy
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.70 to $122.11 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $3.01 to $123.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 6 cents to $4.22 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $4.31 a gallon. July natural gas fell 59 cents to $8.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $4.40 to $1,856.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 8 cents to $22.09 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.45 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.18 Japanese yen from 132.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0716 from $1.0708.

The Associated Press

