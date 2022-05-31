Clear
80.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 40 cents to $114.67 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.17 to $122.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $4.08 a gallon. June heating oil rose 9 cents to $4.09 a gallon. July natural gas fell 58 cents to $8.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $8.90 to $1,848.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 41 cents to $21.69 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 128.65 Japanese yen from 127.53 yen. The euro fell to $1.0737 from $1.0785.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 