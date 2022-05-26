Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $3.76 to $114.09 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $3.37 to $117.40 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 5 cents to $3.88 a gallon. June heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.97 a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $8.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $1.30 to $1,847.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 10 cents to $21.97 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.26 a pound.

The dollar fell to 127.19 Japanese yen from 127.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0720 from $1.0688.

The Associated Press