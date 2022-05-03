Clear
74.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.76 to $102.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $2.61 to $104.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 1 cent to $3.50 a gallon. June heating oil fell 12 cents to $4.08 a gallon. June natural gas rose 47 cents to $7.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $7 to $1,870.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $22.67 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.18 Japanese yen from 130.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.0525 from $1.0493.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 