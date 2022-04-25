Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.53 to $98.54 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $4.33 to $102.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 7 cents to $3.24 a gallon. May heating oil rose 15 cents to $4.09 a gallon. May natural gas rose 14 cents to $6.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $38.30 to $1,896 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 59 cents to $23.67 an ounce and May copper fell 13 cents to $4.45 a pound.

The dollar fell to 128.02 Japanese yen from 128.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.0709 from $1.0787.

The Associated Press