Cloudy
72 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.26 to $108.21 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.46 to $113.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $3.38 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.89 a gallon. May natural gas rose 52 cents to $7.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $11.50 to $1,986.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 45 cents to $26.15 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 126.98 Japanese yen from 126.38 yen. The euro fell to $1.0784 from $1.0810.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 