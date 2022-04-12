Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $6.31 to $100.60 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $6.16 to $104.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 15 cents to $3.15 a gallon. May heating oil rose 19 cents to $3.46 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $6.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $27.90 to $1,976.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 75 cents to $25.74 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.71 a pound.

The dollar fell to 125.28 Japanese yen from 125.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.0830 from $1.0890.

The Associated Press

