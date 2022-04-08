Clear
89.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $2.23 to $98.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.20 to $102.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 9 cents to $3.13 a gallon. May heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.32 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $6.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $7.80 to $1,945.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 9 cents to $24.82 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 124.37 Japanese yen from 123.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.0885 from $1.0879.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 