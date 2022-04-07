Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 20 cents to $96.03 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 49 cents to $100.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $3.04 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents to $3.27 a gallon. May natural gas rose 33 cents to $6.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $14.70 to $1,937.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 28 cents to $24.74 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 123.97 Japanese yen from 123.78 yen. The euro fell to $1.0879 from $1.0900.

The Associated Press

