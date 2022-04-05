Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.32 to $101.96 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $89 cents to $106.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents to $3.16 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents to $3.47 a gallon. May natural gas rose 32 cents $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $6.50 to $1,927.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 6 cents to $24.53 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 123.61 Japanese yen from 122.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.0905 from $1.0971.

The Associated Press

