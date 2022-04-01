Clear
69.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.01 to $99.27 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 32 cents to $104.39 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $3.15 a gallon. May heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.42 a gallon. May natural gas rose 8 cents $5.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $30.30 to $1,923.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 48 cents to $24.65 an ounce and May copper fell 6 cents to $4.69 a pound.

The dollar rose to 122.62 Japanese yen from 121.62 yen. The euro fell to $1.1039 from $1.1071.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 