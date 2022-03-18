Cloudy
GM buying Softbank’s stake in Cruise robo-car unit for $2.1B

By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Friday that it is paying $2.1 billion to buy out Japanese tech investment firm Softbank’s stake in the Detroit automaker’s Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary.

Softbank paid $2.25 billion for a 20% stake in Cruise in 2018 as part of a wave of investment in self-driving technology.

GM also said it is making an additional $1.35 billion investment in Cruise, in which it acquired a majority stake in 2016. Others Cruise investors include Honda, Microsoft, mutual fund company T. Rowe Price, and Walmart.

Cruise is operating a small fleet of autonomous vehicles in San Francisco that it opened to the general public at the beginning of February. GM expects to get a permit to charge passengers for autonomous rides this year.

