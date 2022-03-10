Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $2.68 to $106.02 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.81 to $109.33 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 13 cents to $3.16 a gallon. April heating oil fell 16 cents to $3.30 a gallon. April natural gas rose 10 cents $4.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $12.20 to $2,000.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 44 cents to $26.26 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.65 a pound.

The dollar rose to 116.10 Japanese yen from 115.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.0987 from $1.1077.

The Associated Press