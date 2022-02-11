Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $3.22 to $93.10 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $3.03 to $94.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 7 cents to $2.74 a gallon. March heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.91 a gallon. March natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $4.70 to $1,842.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 15 cents to $23.37 an ounce and March copper fell 15 cents to $4.51 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.27 Japanese yen from 115.92 yen. The euro fell to $1.1334 from $1.1450.

The Associated Press