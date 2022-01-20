Clear
60.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 6 cents to $86.90 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 6 cents to $88.38. a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.67 a gallon. February natural gas fell 23 cents to $3.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell 60 cents to $1,842.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 49 cents to $24.72 an ounce and March copper rose 11 cents to $4.58 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.18 Japanese yen from 114.25 yen. The euro fell to $1.1315 from $1.1351.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 