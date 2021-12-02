Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 93 cents to $66.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 80 cents to $69.67 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.97 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas fell 20 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $21.60 to $1,762.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 2 cents to $22.32 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $4.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.18 Japanese yen from 112.79 yen. The euro fell to $1.1297 from $1.1319.

The Associated Press