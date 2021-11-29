Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.80 to $69.95 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 72 cents to $73.44 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $2.08 a gallon. December heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.15 a gallon. January natural gas fell 60 cents to $4.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $3 to $1,782.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 31 cents to $22.80 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.34 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.73 Japanese yen from 113.19 yen. The euro fell to $1.1274 from $1.1319.

The Associated Press