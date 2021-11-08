Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 66 cents to $81.93 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 69 cents to $83.43 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $2.32 a gallon. December heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.47 a gallon. December natural gas fell 9 cents to $5.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $11.20 to $1,828 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 38 cents to $24.54 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.40 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.24 Japanese yen from 113.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.1589 from $1.1550 euro.

The Associated Press