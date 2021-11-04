Virgin Orbit in MOU with ANA Holdings for Japan launches

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Orbit said Thursday that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with ANA Holdings Inc. for 20 flights of its LauncherOne rocket originating from an airport in Japan’s Oita prefecture.

ANA Holdings, owner of Japan’s largest airline, and several partners would fund the manufacturing of mobile ground support equipment for the LauncherOne system, according to Long Beach, California-based Virgin Orbit.

LauncherOne is capable of carrying small satellites, weighing up to about 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms) to orbit.

The rocket is carried to high altitude beneath the wing of a former Boeing 747 airliner and released.

Pending regulatory approvals in the United States and Japan, Oita could be ready for launch missions by the end of 2022, Virgin Orbit said.