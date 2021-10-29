Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 76 cents to $83.57 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 6 cents to $83.72 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. November heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.50 a gallon. December natural gas fell 36 cents to $5.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $18.70 to $1,783.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 17 cents to $23.95 an ounce and December copper fell 7 cents to $4.37 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.93 Japanese yen from 113.46 yen. The dollar rose to 0.87 euro from 0.86 euro.

