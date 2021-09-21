Clear
93.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 27 cents to $70.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 44 cents to $74.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.11 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.17 a gallon. October natural gas fell 18 cents to $4.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $14.40 to $1,778.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 41 cents to $22.61 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $4.13 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.23 Japanese yen from 109.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.1729 from $1.1725.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert