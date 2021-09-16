Clear
Earthquake kills at least 2 in China’s Sichuan province

By AP News

BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake killed at least two people Thursday in southwest China’s Sichuan province, according to state media reports.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck at 4:33 a.m. in Luxian county at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), the official Xinhua News Agency said. It reported two dead and three injured in Caoba village.

Houses also collapsed, and rescue work was underway, Xinhua said.

Western China is regularly hit by earthquakes. Sichuan was struck by a magnitude-7.9 quake in May 2008 that left nearly 90,000 people dead, many of them in collapsed schools and other poorly constructed buildings.

