Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $2.15 to $72.61 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.86 to $75.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.21 a gallon. October heating oil rose 5 cents $2.21 a gallon. October natural rose 20 cents to $5.46 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $12.30 to $1,794.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 9 cents to $23.80 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to $4.41 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.40 Japanese yen from 110.63 yen. The euro rose remained unchanged at $1.1808.

The Associated Press