Clear
90.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cargo ship splits in two after running aground in Japan port

By AP News
This photo provided by the Japan Coast Guard shows a vessel that has broken apart and leaked oil off Hachinohe, northeastern Japan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Panamanian-registered cargo ship, Crimson Polaris, ran aground in the northern Japanese port and later broke in two parts and was spilling oil into the sea, Japanese Coast Guard said Thursday. (Japan Coast Guard via AP)

Cargo ship splits in two after running aground in Japan port

Photo Icon View Photo

TOKYO (AP) — A cargo ship broke into two pieces after running aground in a northern Japanese port and is spilling oil into the sea, Japan’s coast guard said Thursday.

All 21 Chinese and Filipino crew members were safely rescued by the coast guard, said the ship’s Japanese operator, NYK Line.

The 39,910-ton wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris went aground Wednesday while sailing inside Hachinohe Port. It managed to free itself from the seabed, but suffered a crack which widened and eventually caused the vessel to split into two early Thursday, the coast guard said.

Officials were trying to contain the oil spill. The amount of oil leaked is under investigation, NYK Line said in a statement.

The broken hull of the Panamanian-registered ship has drifted about 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) off the coast, it said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 