Pakistan attackers throw grenade at police van, kill officer

By AP News

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Attackers threw a hand grenade at a police van in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday, killing a policeman and wounding two others before fleeing the scene, police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, Peshawar police said the attack happened while a government administrator was visiting market areas to ensure people were adhering to social distancing rules to contain the coronavirus.

Pakistani authorities have tasked police and government administrators to ensure that people wear face masks, after the country saw a surge in COVID-19 cases flooding hospitals last week.

