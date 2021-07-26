No golden sweep for China’s divers: Brits win 10M synchro View Photo

TOKYO (AP) — Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain narrowly won the 10-meter synchronized diving at the Tokyo Olympics to upset favored China and prevent the diving powerhouse from a golden sweep. Daley and Lee totaled 471.81 points in the final. They edged the Chinese duo of Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by 1.23 points. Cao and Chen settled for silver with 470.58. Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of ROC took bronze with 439.92 points. The defeat ended China’s streak of four straight Olympic gold medals in men’s 10-meter synchro dating to 2004.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer