No golden sweep for China’s divers: Brits win 10M synchro

By AP News
Thomas Daley and Matty Lee of Britain compete during the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

TOKYO (AP) — Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain narrowly won the 10-meter synchronized diving at the Tokyo Olympics to upset favored China and prevent the diving powerhouse from a golden sweep. Daley and Lee totaled 471.81 points in the final. They edged the Chinese duo of Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by 1.23 points. Cao and Chen settled for silver with 470.58. Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of ROC took bronze with 439.92 points. The defeat ended China’s streak of four straight Olympic gold medals in men’s 10-meter synchro dating to 2004.

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

