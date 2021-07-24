Partly Cloudy
Naohisa Takato claims Japan’s 1st Tokyo gold with judo win

By AP News

TOKYO (AP) — Naohisa Takato has won Japan’s first gold medal at its home Olympics, beating Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s 60-kilogram judo final. Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi beat Japan’s Funa Tonaki in the women’s 48-kilogram final less than an hour before Takato made sure his team wouldn’t have a double heartbreak on the opening day of competition in its beloved homegrown martial art. The charismatic Takato’s success and Tonaki’s heartbreaking, last-minute defeat could provide a much-needed jolt of excitement for a nation still feeling profoundly ambivalent about these Olympics and discouraged by the scandals and coronavirus setbacks surrounding them.

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

