Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 16 cents to $71.81 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 12 cents to $73.59 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was unchanged at $2.25 a gallon. August heating was unchanged at $2.11 a gallon. August natural gas rose 6 cents to $3.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $14 to $1,815 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 59 cents to $25.80 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $4.32 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.08 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1809 from $1.1808.

The Associated Press