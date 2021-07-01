Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.76 to $75.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.22 to $75.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $2.27 a gallon. August heating rose 3 cents to $2.16 a gallon. August natural gas rose 1 cent to $3.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $5.20 to $1,776.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 9 cents to $26.10 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar rose to 111.63 Japanese yen from 111.09 yen. The euro fell to $1.1841 from $1.1847.

The Associated Press