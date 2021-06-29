Sunny
100.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 7 cents to $72.98 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 8 cents to $74.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $2.24 a gallon. July heating oil was unchanged at $2.12 a gallon. August natural gas rose 1 cent to $3.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $16.20 to $1,763.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $25.87 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $4.28 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.52 Japanese yen from 110.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.1903 from $1.1923.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 