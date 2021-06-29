Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 7 cents to $72.98 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 8 cents to $74.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $2.24 a gallon. July heating oil was unchanged at $2.12 a gallon. August natural gas rose 1 cent to $3.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $16.20 to $1,763.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $25.87 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $4.28 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.52 Japanese yen from 110.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.1903 from $1.1923.

The Associated Press