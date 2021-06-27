Lomachenko batters Nakatani, scores 9th-round TKO in return View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko was successful in his return to the ring, with a ninth-round TKO of Japanese veteran Masayoshi Nakatani on Saturday night. With Nakatani’s left eye closed after eight devastating rounds, Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) used a flurry of battering lefts to finish off his much taller opponent in what was a statement return in his first bout since an upset loss to Teofimo Lopez in October. Lomachenko landed 59% of his power punches, as he dominated from the opening bell, peppering Nakatani with a steady stream of hard, straight lefts. Lomachenko was only hit by 12% of Nakatani’s power punches.

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press