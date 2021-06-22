Sunny
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 60 cents to $73.06 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 9 cents to $74.81 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $2.22 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.15 a gallon. July natural gas rose 7 cents to $3.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $5.50 to $1,777.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 17 cents to $25.86 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.23 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.63 Japanese yen from 110.29 yen. The euro rose to $1.1936 from $$1.1909.

The Associated Press

