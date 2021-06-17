Mostly sunny
95.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5 Apple Daily execs arrested under Hong Kong security law

By AP News

HONG KONG (AP) —

Hong Kong police on Thursday morning arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper under the national security law on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security, according to media reports.

Local media, including the South China Morning Post and Apple Daily, reported national security police arrested Apple Daily’s chief editor Ryan Law.

Others arrested included Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital, which operates Apple Daily, as well as its chief operating officer and two other editors.

The government said in a statement Thursday that Hong Kong’s National Security Department had arrested five directors of a company for “suspected contravention” of the national security law.

By ZEN SOO
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 