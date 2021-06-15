Sunny
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.24 to $72.12 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.13 to $73.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery remained unchanged at $2.17 a gallon. July heating remained unchanged at $2.11 a gallon. July natural gas fell 11 cents to $3.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $9.50 to $1,856.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $27.69 an ounce and July copper fell 20 cents to $4.33 a pound.

The dollar was unchanged at 110.10 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2124 from $1.2117.

The Associated Press

