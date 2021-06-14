Sunny
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 3 cents to $70.88 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 17 cents to $72.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.17 a gallon. July heating fell 1 cent to $2.11 a gallon. July natural gas rose 5 cents to $3.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $13.70 to $1,865.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 11 cents to $28.04 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.10 Japanese yen from 109.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.2117 from $1.2104.

The Associated Press

