Sunny
100.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.40 to $67.72 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose rose 93 cents to $70.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.17 a gallon. July heating rose 3 cents to $2.07 a gallon. July natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 30 cents to $1,905 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $28.10 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $4.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.42 Japanese yen from 109.50 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.2228.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 