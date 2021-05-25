Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 2 cents to $66.07 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 19 cents to $68.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was unchanged at $2.12 a gallon. June heating was unchanged at $2.04 a gallon. June natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $13.50 to $1,898 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 15 cents to $28.06 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.51 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.72 Japanese yen from 108.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.2255 from $1.2213.

The Associated Press