Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.53 to $63.58 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.33 to $66.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $2.07 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.99 a gallon. June natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $5.20 to $1,876.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 58 cents to $27.49 an ounce and July copper fell 9 cents to $4.48 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.93 Japanese yen from 108.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.2182 from $1.2219.

The Associated Press

