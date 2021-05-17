Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 90 cents to $66.27 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 75 cents to $69.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.16 a gallon. June heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.06 a gallon. June natural rose 15 cents to $3.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $29.50 to $1,867.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 90 cents to $28.27 an ounce and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.71 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.18 Japanese yen from 109.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.2160 from $1.2143.

The Associated Press